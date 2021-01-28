Those who peer over the edge of suicide are in desperate need of help, not assistance. And while goading, pushing or encouraging someone to take their final step is not specifically a crime in Massachusetts, it should be.
Lawmakers should act swiftly to pass a bill refiled by Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, calling for up to five years in prison for anyone who aids someone else’s suicide by manipulating their “fears, affections or sympathies.” A similar bill filed by Finegold in July 2019 never emerged from legislative study.
Finegold’s proposal evokes the memory of Conrad Roy III, a teenager struggling with mental illness when he killed himself in 2014. A judge found his alleged friend, Michelle Carter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter for pressuring Roy to follow through with the act. Her lawyers appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to take up the case. Legal experts say it illustrated the difficulties in charging someone with that crime absent a specific statue.
It shouldn’t be so difficult. Abetting someone else’s suicide should be a crime. “Most other states have already made it illegal to encourage or provide the resources for someone else to commit suicide,” Finegold said. Massachusetts should now join them.
Notably, Finegold’s bill avoids the thorny issue of physician-assisted suicide. Though not legal in this state, the handling of end-of-life care for terminally ill patients is quite a different topic than the treatment of someone who is wrestling with a mental illness and vulnerable to persuasion.
In other contexts, there’s no legal gray area for those found to have helped someone else commit a felony. And there should be no harbor for those who take advantage of people who are ill, leading them to their death.
