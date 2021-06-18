It's not easy — or always successful — for a company to change its name and have it catch on. Just ask tronc.
Remember New Coke? Probably not. Coca-Cola launched that "new" product in 1985 and it confused consumers so much (and tasted so bad) the company ditched the "New Coke" name and the newly formulated soft drink less than three months after it was unveiled.
The name tronc (with a lowercase t) was the attempted rebranding by Tribune Media, one of the biggest newspaper chains in the country, just five years ago. Depending on who you ask, tronc was a shortened version of "tribune online content" or an antiquated British term for waitstaff and hotel workers pooling their tips. We like the latter.
Tribune Media still uses tronc in some communications —it's TRNC on the stock exchange — but most people still just call it Tribune Media, if they call it at all.
Sometimes, name changes catch on, with a twist. In 1993, when the musician Prince adopted what he called a "Love Symbol" combining the male and female symbols, he said he would no longer be known as Prince. He would be the symbol. Since no one knew what to call the symbol, Prince became "The Artist Formerly Known as Prince." Today, that resonates with far more people than the symbol. Or tronc.
That brings us to the latest in the line of corporate rebranding efforts: Point32Health.
That's the name being promoted with the merging of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. The new company said its name is inspired "by the 32 points on a compass," which presumes people know what a compass is or that it has 32 points. Don't they have an app for that?
When these two companies came together earlier this year, they announced on their website, "The combination of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care represents the coming together of two of New England’s most iconic nonprofit health care companies."
If both companies are "iconic" then why, you might ask, didn't they just do a Tufts Harvard Pilgrim mashup and leave it at that?
If Point32Health doesn't catch on, maybe they can try "The Health Care Company Formerly Known As."
