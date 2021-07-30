Apparently, a lot of Massachusetts residents are either very generous or they just don't need the money.
The state's effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, by signing up for a weekly $1 million VaxMillions drawing, has been less of a draw than many people had hoped. The first winner has been picked and there will be four more weekly drawings through Aug. 26, and weekly drawings for kids ages 12 to 17 to win $300,000 college scholarships. But fewer than half of those eligible for the drawing have signed up.
That means either that a lot of fully vaccinated friends and neighbors are avoiding the drawing so the rest of us have a better chance at winning, or those fully vaccinated folks already have more money than they know what to do with, right?
Gov. Charlie Baker said the VaxMillions game was doing what he had hoped: encouraging more people to get vaccinated. We agree that any effort to raise our state's good – but not yet great – vaccination rate is a good thing. About 63% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. Nationwide, the CDC reported this weekly only 49.3% of people are fully vaccinated, with 57.1% having at least one dose.
But after hearing about all kinds of incentives being offered in various states to get people to take the shots, from free big-screen TVs to money and marijuana, and still knowing it's just not converting the lazy or reluctant, we have a suggestion.
Since there is quite a bit of federal money flowing into the state for pandemic relief, perhaps the governor could announce he is reopening one vaccination site and will personally give $1 million checks – minus taxes, of course – to every unvaccinated Bay State resident who comes in the required two times for Pfizer or Moderna shots.
If the idea of getting vaccinated to protect yourself, your children, all your relatives, friends, neighbors and strangers from this potentially deadly virus isn't enough to get people in the door, perhaps a million bucks and a handshake from Charlie Baker will do it.
But probably not.
