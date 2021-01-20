Today, Inauguration Day, is a major test for democracy in America, a country that has struggled with profound divisions over the past year while facing the ongoing test of the pandemic.
When Joe Biden is sworn in today as president, and Kamala Harris takes the oath as the country's first Black vice president, they will do so behind a phalanx of tens of thousands of National Guard members, Capitol and Metropolitan police, FBI and Homeland Security agents and Secret Service personnel. Although this traditional event has never seen this high number of soldiers and police for security, this won't be the first time a president has taken the oath standing before a torn nation.
As he rode in a carriage to his first inauguration in 1861, Abraham Lincoln was taking the reins of a nation that was fracturing by the day. He was surrounded on his way to the Capitol by heavily armed cavalry, out of concern he would be a target of assassins — a scene that must have concerned the residents of the district, much like the massive security they would see today.
Between the time Lincoln was elected and sworn in, seven Southern states had seceded and formed the Confederate States of America. In his speech, Lincoln sought to calm the waters by saying he would not interfere with the slavery that the South had embraced. But secession was illegal and Lincoln stood firm on that. His concession to leave slavery alone did nothing to pacify the South, as more states split off and the country soon went to war.
The divisions in our country today should concern us all, in spite of a duly elected president taking office and charting a new course in many ways. The Biden administration is faced with rebuilding and repairing many American institutions, including restoration of important environmental regulations trashed by the previous administration.
But the priority, as Biden has stated, is grappling with the pandemic, expediting vaccinations for all, and working to get our country past this terrible time and toward recovery.
A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research backs that up, with 53% of Americans who responded citing COVID-19 as one of the top five issues they want the government to tackle this year. The poll also says 68% of respondents mentioned the need to fix the economy, which has been seriously damaged by the pandemic.
The Biden administration won't have any quick or easy fixes for the coronavirus challenge, but having a president who puts a priority on getting people vaccinated and trying to push past this crisis gives us hope. Last week, Biden pledged to provide 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days of his administration as he proposed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The polling was done in December, before the attack on the Capitol by pro-Trump insurgents and before the national death toll hit 400,000 from the virus. But with COVID infection rates continuing to hit records in many states, and with news that a highly contagious virus variant is in this country, the light at the end of the tunnel must seem a long way off for many Americans.
Our success in getting past the pandemic also relies on members of both parties embracing this challenge unlike anything we saw these last four years.
Unlike the challenge Lincoln faced at his first inauguration, as divided as the United States is today, our union isn't at risk of fragmenting. Biden and Harris don't have to contend with keeping states in the fold — or going to war with the ones that leave.
That said, our country will remain dangerously divided and damaged by toxic conspiracy theories and people living in their own echo chambers. Many people will continue to believe the lies behind the claim the November election was not legitimate. In spite of those critics, Biden must be decisive and lead us through this economic crisis caused by the pandemic, while rising above the rancor that has placed our democracy in such a precarious position on this Inauguration Day.
