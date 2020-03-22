A lot of extra family time could be a hidden blessing from coronavirus cloistering. Calendars wiped clean of sports practices, school activities and church services — not to mention closed schools and workplaces — mean more time together under the same roof, at the dinner table and deciding how to spend Saturday afternoons.
It’s a good thing in many, but certainly not all, households. In fact, the social disconnect that comes with social distancing is particularly troubling for survivors of domestic abuse. Advocates at Jane Doe Inc., also known as the Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, did their best to make that point clear to Massachusetts lawmakers this week as they turned what would doubtlessly have been an in-person session in normal times into a video conference attended by more than 160 people.
“The current situation only compounds and exacerbates what they are experiencing in particular,” Debra Robbin, executive director of Jane Doe Inc., told the virtual gathering. She described the world of abuse survivors forced to linger in unsafe conditions because, for example, they are out of work, according to a State House News Service report.
Her point speaks to the mushrooming effect of what’s happening around us. The immediate health crisis at hand gets most of our attention, of course. The sudden spread of a dangerous virus threatens to overwhelm hospitals and health care institutions, which are struggling from a shortage of equipment and soon could be more weakened as doctors, nurses and health care workers themselves are infected. We know well the economic effects, from the temblors rattling markets to the closures of restaurants, bars and small businesses forcing tens of thousands of people to file for unemployment.
But there’s also a crisis of social distancing, which is especially urgent for people for whom human connection at work, in the classroom, at the gym or in other settings offers not only comfort but important support, security and even sobriety. It’s a crisis for domestic abuse survivors, addicts and others struggling with the mental effects of isolation.
This past week, staff writer Ethan Forman described the impromptu forums put on by Laura McKowen, a Marblehead writer who keeps a blog and speaks to audiences about her sobriety, now 5½ years and counting. Last week, she held virtual sobriety meetings, which were not replacements for Alcoholics Anonymous, to be sure, but lent support to people struggling with addiction who gain strength from connections to a group.
An emergency ban on gatherings of 25 people or more in Massachusetts has shut down most regular AA meetings, though a handful continue, including in the North of Boston region. (See aaboston.org for a list in Massachusetts, and nhaa.net for New Hampshire.) “I know what it was like to try and get sober and how much I relied on meetings,” McKowen told Forman.
Other addiction support networks, Forman notes, have followed a similar path as McKowen and moved meetings to videoconferencing platforms.
Then, there are those among us are chased by demons inside their homes. Katie Ray-Jones, CEO of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, told NBC News that social distancing and self-quarantines due to efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus have created an “incredibly distressing” situation for survivors. In some cases, she said, abusers have forced them to stay home from work unnecessarily, or threatened to kick them out of their homes.
And now, increasingly, they are losing in-person contacts from their support networks.
Our government leaders have a lot on their plates right now. But, as advocates who called a virtual lobbying session on Beacon Hill this past week can attest, there are some basic steps that can make life better for those who need the help — such as ensuring adequate resources in rape crisis and domestic violence centers.
Groups like Jane Doe Inc. also serve an important role, particularly in a time like this, identifying resources for people who need them and for whom social distancing may be just as dangerous as the virus that causes it.
Visit Jane Doe Inc.’s website (www.janedoe.org) for resources for survivors of domestic violence or call 877-785-2020. New Hampshire residents may go online at www.nhcadsv.org, or call 866-644-3574 for the 24-hour domestic violence hotline, and 800-277-5570 for the 24-hour sexual assault hotline.
