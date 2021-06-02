Imagine buying the House of the Seven Gables in Salem and declaring, “Seven gables aren’t enough. I’m going to make it 10.”
Essentially, the same defacement could happen to one of the oldest – if not the oldest – house in Newburyport, located across from Joppa Park at 2 Neptune St. The iconic house with its signature sloping saltbox roof has graced numerous postcards and still is featured in architectural and history books. Known as the Pettingill House, it dates to 1657 and is one of the very few 17th century buildings still standing in the city.
Lisa Mead, attorney for the owner of one-half of the house — the half with the sloping saltbox roof — went before the Zoning Board of Appeals last week seeking approval to add a 22-foot-wide shed dormer to this 24-foot-wide roof. The proposed dormer — with five multipane windows and three skylights — would allow the owner to put in a larger bathroom and office.
First, Mead appealed Zoning Administrator Jennifer Blanchet’s standing determination that the owner even needed a special permit for nonconformities for the dormer.
The ZBA upheld Blanchet’s determination, but preservationists were not cheering on the Zoom channel. They, like Mead and ZBA members, knew that was a just a pro forma ruling before the real business at hand — the homeowner’s pending application for a special permit for nonconformities. It turns out that, too, was pro forma. City regulations being what they are, homeowners can carve out roofs — even First Period rooftops — and construct a dormer as long as it doesn’t come too close to the sides and bottom edge of a roof.
By the end of the evening, it was clear that Pattiann Bampos, the current Pettingill House homeowner, can build a dormer onto the saltbox roof, just a slightly smaller version than what she sought in the pending application. The ZBA continued the hearing to June 22, but the writing was clearly on the wall that the members might approve the special permit for a dormer.
Flash back to Aug. 13 when the Newburyport Historical Commission voted to enact a one-year demolition delay on proposed alterations (the dormer) to the Pettingill House, ruling “the structure is historically significant” and stressing “that the structure be preferably preserved.”
At that meeting, Commissioner Patricia Peknik said the saltbox form is the key defining feature of the structure. She opposed the addition of a dormer, saying the proposed changes would reduce the value of the house. Commissioner Peter McNamee called this First Period house “a remarkable property” that has stood for more than three centuries and should be left with its distinctive roofline.
With the one-year demolition delay nearing expiration, Bampos applied to the ZBA, leading to last week’s hearing. And because the current regulations do not prohibit such alterations to historically significant properties, ZBA members can only deny the special permit if they determine a shed dormer would be “substantially detrimental” to the neighborhood.
At this point, with the demolition delay expiring in August, it’s unlikely that zoning regulations will be strengthened in time to prohibit defacing such a historic house. It falls to the ZBA to rule that the proposed upward extension of the roof to create a shed dormer on this iconic house would be substantially detrimental to the neighborhood and the entire city.
That is how they should vote. This is a historically significant home, one of the oldest in the city, the house where generations of Pettingills lived for decades. It is “one of the most interesting” houses in the city, cited by the Massachusetts Historical Commission for its special architectural feature, “the lean-to at the rear of the building.”
Granting a special permit will, in effect, destroy that feature, and mar that history.
A shed dormer may be allowed by right, but in no way does that make it right to permanently and tragically alter one of Newburyport’s last examples of 17th century residential architecture.
The House of the Seven Gables has but seven. The saltbox at 2 Neptune should remain a saltbox.
