"I wish we knew exactly why this happened and why it happened when it happened.”
-- Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on the COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined more than a dozen players.
The old saw holds that sports is a microcosm of society, that the actions and interactions on the confines of the playing field somehow mirror the virtues and vices of society at large.
If that's the case, one need look no further than the Boston clubhouse to get a clear picture of why the country is still struggling to pull itself out of a pandemic that will soon enter its third year.
The Red Sox have no fewer than eight players on COVID-restricted status: Shortstop Xander Bogaerts, center fielder Kike Hernandez, second baseman Christian Arroyo, utilityman Yairo Munoz, and relief pitchers Matt Barnes, Josh Taylor, Martin Perez and Hirokazu Sawamura. A handful of coaches and support staff are also in quarantine.
As Bloom is apparently searching for a reason for the outbreak, we offer this possibility: The Red Sox are one of the few teams in the league that have not reached 80% vaccination status. Even as the safety and efficacy of the treatment became clear -- and the Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval -- the team's numbers didn't change. Now they are paying the price.
What was once a first-place team with five All-Stars is now a ragged collection of bench players and castoffs clinging to a playoff spot by a mere game. On Tuesday, the team started Brad Peacock against the league-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Acquired over the weekend, Peacock had been laboring in the minor leagues for the entirety of 2021. And we do mean laboring -- the one-time Astro put up a 7.68 ERA against players not quite good enough to make it to the majors. That he lasted fewer than three innings Tuesday night should be a surprise to no one, least of all Bloom.
Other teams have dealt with COVID-19 breakouts, including the Yankees. But New York's was among mostly vaccinated players, making it relatively short-lived. It's no coincidence the Sox now trail them in the American League East.
Let's set aside the standings for a second. The reluctance of many Red Sox players to get the vaccine is putting their teammates' health at risk. How could any player who refuses the vaccine as a "personal choice" explain himself to Eduardo Rodriguez, who lost all of last season to a case of COVID-19 so severe it damaged his heart and made it difficult to walk?
We often look to sports to provide us with examples of teamwork, sacrifice and leadership. Those looking for a path out of a lingering pandemic would do well to look anywhere but Fenway Park.
