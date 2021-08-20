It is impossible not to be moved by the scenes emerging from Afghanistan with the withdrawal of American armed forces from the country.
Military aircraft being chased down the runway by families desperate to flee the country. Mothers pressing their children into the arms of American soldiers. Everywhere, the Taliban making its presence felt.
It's a horror show, one that evokes the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.
"I watch with anger and rage as again, those who fought and served with us through another conflict, this one for 20 years, are in the process of being abandoned, " Gloucester Vietnam veteran Mark Nestor wrote in our sister paper, The Gloucester Daily Times. "The pictures are haunting. Again, people, their faces etched with fear and pain, trying to scale the barbed wire, again, people hanging precariously to the outside of huge cargo airplanes in the vain hope that they somehow will be dragged into the airplane to safety only to fall hopelessly to their death as the plane departs. Such is their desperation."
It doesn't have to be that way in Afghanistan. The United States has the moral obligation -- and the ability -- to ensure the safety of the tens of thousands of Afghans who served alongside the American military for the last two decades. It was dangerous work. Thousands who worked with troops, diplomats and aid workers have been threatened, kidnapped and killed, even under the protection of U.S. forces. At the end of the month those forces are scheduled to be gone.
Congressman Seth Moulton said he has spoken to one Afghan American living in the United States who wants to go to back to Afghanistan to rescue his wife.
"We're trying to convince him not to go back and try to get her himself, even though that's what he feels is the right thing to do," Moulton told reporter Paul Leighton. "And frankly, if I was in his shoes, I'd feel the exact same way."
These are the choices the United States is leaving its allies.
America must commit to remaining in the country until all our Afghan allies who want to leave have been moved elsewhere. The Aug. 31 deadline President Joe Biden has set for complete withdrawal is entirely arbitrary. His administration has had months to plan for an evacuation and botched it completely. Simply leaving at the end of the month would only compound a grievous error.
“There was no reason it had to come to this mad scramble in the last hours of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan,” Adam Bates of the International Refugee Assistance Project told the New York Times. “These evacuations could have happened months ago and should have.”
Biden has already hinted he might extend the deadline to help get Americans out. That's not good enough if our allies are left behind. Equally disappointing is the president's suggestion that many Afghans do not want to leave the country.
Moulton called that assertion "utter B.S."
"Don't tell me Afghans don't want to leave when there's been a backlog of special immigration visas for over a decade," said the Salem Democrat, an early supporter of Biden's presidential bid. "Don't tell me they don't want to leave when they're literally clinging to airplanes to try to get out of the country."
Earlier this week, Moulton slammed the U.S.' special immigration visa program, which has been beset by foot-dragging and incompetence, leading to a years-long backlog of applications.
It is clear the U.S. must evacuate its allies and their families first, and sort out the immigration details later. That was the approach after the fall of Saigon, when refugees were evacuated to Guam before they entered the visa process.
Here at home, governors from across the country are already stepping up.
“Massachusetts is ready to assist Afghan refugees seeking safety and peace in America,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a tweet Tuesday.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was even more explicit.
“I recognize Utah plays no direct role in shaping U.S. diplomatic or military policy, but we have a long history of welcoming refugees from around the world and helping them restart their lives in a new country,” he wrote in a letter to Biden.
Cox and Baker are Republicans, Moulton a Democrat. But all understand the importance of seeing our allies to safety. It's time for the Biden administration to do the same.
