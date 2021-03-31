A year ago, when it became clear the coronavirus was a major threat to public health, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency and took charge by using the executive authority of his position. He ordered businesses shut down, schools closed, and dictated mask mandates, limits on the size of gatherings, and dozens of other restrictions on daily life and business.
The power Baker wielded — and still uses — came by way of the 1950 Civil Defense Act, allowing him to issue executive orders without legislative approval during a state of emergency. And it was, without a doubt, an emergency.
The virus spread rapidly, the number of infections grew and many hospital intensive care units in the state filled to capacity. Baker designated what constituted an essential worker. He ordered people to stay home, if at all possible. He dictated what businesses could open. And he kept much of the state in virtual lockdown for a while to stop the spread of the virus.
Baker held almost daily press briefings in the first few months of the pandemic, using that bully pulpit to inform nervous residents, to highlight details about the opening of facilities to handle the overflow of COVID-19 patients, and to hammer home the need for wearing masks and to practice social distancing.
For months last spring, summer and fall, lawmakers seemed content to let Baker’s office handle the state’s response.
Now, with a year of experience behind us and widespread vaccinations underway, some lawmakers are looking to scale back Baker’s executive authority through legislation to limit a governor’s power during a prolonged state of emergency. Clearly, no one expected this pandemic to grip the state for as long as it has, and few could have predicted a governor would use this authority for as long as Baker has. In any case, it’s past time to curb the power given to the governor.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, is one lawmaker behind bills filed to limit the governor’s reach. She said recently she believes the Legislature needs to exercise oversight or a review of executive orders in a reasonable period of time.
“This is not a dictatorship,” DiZoglio told State House News Service. “The governor has taken a top-down, authoritative approach to the COVID-19 response and as a result many residents have not been heard. It’s too much for any one person and one administration to handle when dealing with emergencies of this scale and length.”
DiZoglio is proposing a 60-day limit on the governor’s emergency orders, requiring him to go before the House and Senate for extensions. The Civil Defense Act doesn’t require any such review or impose a time limit.
On the House side, Rep. Nick Boldyga, R-Southwick, filed a bill similar to what DiZoglio proposes that would impose a 30-day sunset on emergency orders and mandates. Boldyga’s bill would give state courts jurisdiction to hear cases challenging state and local emergency orders.
His bill wouldn’t strip Baker of his powers, Boldyga told the News Service. “But we have had no input on these executive orders … and it’s time to restore those checks and balances in government.”
DiZoglio echoed the concern that the legislative branch wasn’t empowered to rein in the power of the governor.
“Our jobs should not be to simply write letters to the governor hoping that he’ll take action,” she said.
The question of limiting a governor’s power during a state of emergency isn’t unique to Massachusetts. Dozens of state legislatures have filed more than 200 bills and resolutions to scale back, restrict or provide more oversight over their governors’ power during the pandemic.
Here in the Bay State, it’s past time for the Legislature to act in this pandemic and that means curtailing the governor’s emergency powers before they’re needed again
