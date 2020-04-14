With hundreds of people in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities dying from COVID-19 in the past month, family members, residents and staff at the homes need access to the details on a daily basis.
At least 378 residents of these facilities died, based on data released Monday by the state Department of Public Health, accounting for more than 40% of all the deaths from the disease in the state so far. Depending on where you look, that number could be low.
Since COVID-19 testing began in the town of Belmont, a full 59% of those who tested positive lived in some type of long-term care facility, according to reports. The Boston suburb of 26,000 people has seen 13 deaths from COVID-19, and all of the victims lived in Belmont Manor, a long-term care facility, its administrator confirmed last week.
Although nursing homes have been reporting data on staff and patients who tested positive and those who died, DPH has been slow to release specifics about which nursing homes have been impacted and the rates of infection and fatalities in those buildings.
The deaths of 30 residents of Soldiers’Homes in Holyoke and Chelsea, showed everyone how rapidly the virus could tear through a place where older people live in close quarters.
The risk isn’t only to residents, which is why family members and staff need to have ready access to the latest information.
The state Executive Office of Health and Human Services recently set up the Massachusetts Nursing Home Family Resource Line (617-660-5399), open from 9 to 5, seven days a week, to provide information about nursing homes. This is a start but it doesn’t address the need for DPH to include specific long-term care facilities in daily updates on COVID-19 positive tests and deaths. If a nursing home is seeing a growing number of COVID-19 cases, it’s vital the public knows about it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.