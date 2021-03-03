When the first two legal retail marijuana shops opened in Leicester and Northampton, Massachusetts, in November 2018, stories on TV and in newspapers told of long lines, traffic jams and endless police details to keep things orderly and moving along.
And today? Stopping in a retail cannabis shop in Salisbury, Haverhill, Salem or pretty much anywhere is only slightly more time-consuming that dropping by a liquor store or ATM. Other than the fact there's an armed guard at the door and someone checking IDs to verify the shopper is 21 or over, buying legal marijuana is easy, but not cheap.
Now that the track record shows these shops don't place an extra burden on municipal services it's time to consider the impact fees cannabis merchants have to pay cities and towns to operate these legal businesses.
State Rep. Andy Vargas, a Haverhill Democrat, is proposing legislation that would require local governments to conduct annual audits of the cost to the communities from hosting pot businesses. Under the bill, if an audit found the impact fee was more than the costs to the community, the cannabis shop would get a refund.
This fee is no small matter. Legislation passed in 2016 allows communities to charge pot shops excise taxes up to 3% as part of "host agreements." That's on top of the 10.75% state cannabis excise tax and the state’s 6.25% sales tax.
As Statehouse reporter Christian Wade wrote this week, marijuana industry proponents say these high fees stifle the ability of smaller business owners to get started. The Massachusetts Municipal Association argues that the agreements are no different than contracts with real estate developers and others to offset the increased costs of providing police, fire or other municipal services, Wade reported. However, those developers don't pay "sin taxes" – the extra taxes the state places on cigarettes, alcohol and marijuana sales.
Vargas has the right idea in proposing cities and towns make an annual accounting of what it costs them to oversee retail marijuana businesses. That's simple transparency.
We're not against communities charging a fee to pot shops, since the law allows it. But it should not be called an impact fee if the "impact" can't be shown in black and white.
