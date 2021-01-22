As the national death toll from COVID-19 soared over 400,000 this week – with 4,367 on Inauguration Day alone – the number of new cases keeps rising and medical personnel and government officials worry about a new variant first detected in the United Kingdom that has already hit our shores.
On his first full day in office, President Joe Biden put the pandemic at the top of his agenda to ramp up ways to more quickly ship more doses of the vaccine and to get them into people's arms more efficiently. Vaccinations are the key to getting us beyond this pandemic; rapid and widespread use of these will protect more and more people from the coronavirus, or at least make it so those who do contract it can mount a better defense against the illness.
Now, one year on, experts have learned a lot about how to beat this virus and how the average citizen can protect himself or herself from it.
When we were first told to wear a mask last spring, it seemed like just about anything from a high-end surgical face covering to a Grateful Dead bandana would do the trick. Now, we know that's not true. Thin cloth face coverings aren't effective in blocking enough airborne droplets to prevent infection. The experts are now recommending snug-fitting masks, the more layers the better.
AARP recommends surgical masks and multilayer cloth masks for everyone. A loose bandana or scarf won't suffice.
"Medical-grade, fluid resistant paper masks are "about 95% effective, as are cloth masks that are made up of several layers of material," AARP reports, citing UCLA professor of medicine Dr. Timothy Brewer.
And don't keep using the same paper mask for days at a time. They wear out, so throw them away and replace them often. It's an inexpensive solution to protection.
Remember when we were told to sanitize everything, not just our hands? The experts now say you don't need to frantically wipe down every package and bag that comes in the door. If you bring groceries home from the store or get a package in the mail, just unpack things and wash your hands.
And those disposable gloves that were in short supply early in the pandemic? Forget about them, unless you work in the medical field. Indications are that viruses stick to gloves and skin, so it's better to use hand sanitizer often.
Take precautions, use common sense, wear a good mask and keep your distance from people. We will get through this together.
