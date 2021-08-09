A late-summer surge of COVID-19’s delta variant is raising the stakes for the 31.9% of the U.S. population that has somehow managed to avoid getting at least one dose of vaccine. And it’s ever more likely for those people that somewhere along the line, a boss, a college administrator or a theater owner will be there forcing them to either get a shot or regularly show a clean test result.
Suffice it to say, it would be a lot easier and safer for everyone if that third of the population just got vaccinated already. Soon enough, the adults among them, anyway, will start running into obstacles — which the City of Cambridge helped to erect more than a century ago.
Our state’s tie to vaccine requirements dates to Feb. 27, 1902, when the Cambridge Board of Health, reacting to a smallpox outbreak and operating under the authority granted by state law, required every resident to get vaccinated against the deadly variola virus. Henning Jacobson, a Swedish pastor, refused when a health agent visited his triple-decker to give him a shot a couple of weeks later, according to the New England Historical Society. Jacobson also declined to pay the $5 fine — well over $130 today.
His case ended up in front of the U.S. Supreme Court where Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote for a seven-member majority that a country that can compel army service can also compel vaccines, allowing exceptions for people who might have negative health effects.
That 1905 opinion has been cited and reinforced through the years. Seventeen years later, for example, the Supreme Court sided with school officials in San Antonio, Texas, who rejected a student for not having the required vaccination certificate. Justice Louis Brandeis wrote of local ordinances under scrutiny that they “confer not arbitrary power but only that broad discretion required for the protection of the public health.”
The precedent of Henning Jacobson’s case was invoked again this past week, when the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago turned back a request by eight students from Indiana University to block enforcement of a vaccine mandate on campus this fall.
Judge Frank Easterbrook, a Reagan appointee, wrote for a three-judge panel — the others were Trump appointees — that the university’s case was easier to decide than the Cambridge case from 1905 because IU will allow students to ask for religious or health exemptions, so long as they accept mask wearing and routine testing instead of a vaccine. Also, he pointed out, the requirement only applies to Hoosier students; presumably someone chaffing at the rule can go to college someplace else.
Conditions of enrollment, Easterbrook wrote, are “normal and proper” whether they involve tuition or required reading. “If conditions of higher education may include surrendering property and following instructions about what to read and write,” he wrote, “it is hard to see a greater problem with medical conditions that help all students remain safe while learning.”
Indiana University isn’t the only school with such a rule, of course. The University of Massachusetts is also requiring the vaccine.
Nor are mandates novel in the workforce. Disney is requiring its employees to get vaccinated. Facebook has announced plans for a similar rule. As Statehouse reporter Christian M. Wade writes, state and local government offices are implementing similar requirements, as well. In Massachusetts, the state auditor, attorney general and treasurer all have announced vaccine mandates for employees returning to the office.
They’re also lurking in the wide world beyond. Those who attended the Newport Jazz Festival last weekend were required to show a vaccine card to pass through the gate. If you want to catch a Broadway show this fall, you’d better bring a mask and be prepared to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccine. “This is what we have as a community on Broadway decided, and then we’re going to reevaluate it in October,” Bonnie Comley, board president of the directors group The Drama League, explained to The Associated Press.
If protecting themselves, their families and communities from COVID-19 wasn’t reason enough to move people to be vaccinated, there were inducements like the weekly $1 million MassVax giveaways. And if that didn’t do it, well, maybe the requirements of employers, schools or the proprietors of public venues will.
As a new variant of COVID-19 catches fire and spreads, here and elsewhere, the good news is that we are empowered this time to at least slow it down, if not stop it altogether. But that can only happen when each of us gets vaccinated.
