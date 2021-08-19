Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.