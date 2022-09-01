If they ever wanted to film a World War I movie here in Newburyport, producers could do a lot worse than using the terrain behind March’s Hill as a backdrop. Especially when it rains (hello pools of brownish water and mud slicks). Its series of dirt mountain bike trails and jumps, wooden launches and tools, create a scene straight out of “No Man’s Land,” without the barbed wire.
A few years ago, park officials sanctioned the creation of teen-built bike trails to give young people a dedicated place to hang out after school and during the summer. But now, according to park officials, teens have created trails beyond what was approved by the city, some of which are very close to one or more Coffin Court homes.
That close proximity set off what can be described as a turf war between mountain biking teens and Coffin Court residents. Most of the interactions have been peaceful. But a handful of them, according to social media posts and interviews, have resulted in heated exchanges between at least one neighbor and some of the youth.
It is completely understandable that Coffin Court residents would be uneasy having a series of mountain bike trails in their backyard, (There’s one trail that is almost — literally — in someone’s backyard.) They’re ugly, treacherous and could lead to property damage.
One of the complaints levied by trail detractors is that they are unsupervised, meaning teens have free rein to cause whatever mayhem they so choose without repercussions. But aside from some trash and debris, there’s been little evidence to suggest they are having keg parties like Matthew McConaughey and Parker Posey did at the moon tower (“Dazed and Confused” for those who didn’t get the reference). Indeed, that area was seedier before the bike trails were installed.
A fairer complaint is to question what would happen if anyone gets hurt. Some of those jumps are downright scary and if there was an accident, extracting those injured could be problematic. Still, in this day of around-the-clock parenting when almost every minute of a teen’s week is scheduled and most activities monitored, it’s healthy to have a place where they can be unsupervised.
Also, it’s important to note that some of those making complaints about the bikers moved to Coffin Court after the trails were created. Those doing so likely did it knowing of their existence and decided to lay down their money anyway. To complain now comes across to many as sour grapes and caveat emptor.
Last week, the Parks Commission voted to rope off trails that were not approved by the city. The commission also approved adding signage that lists codes of conduct and behavior, and to warn bikers to stay off unsanctioned trails. It’s a fair bet the signs will do little good and the roped-off areas will likely fall apart in time, especially if teens are left to their own devices. But the message is clear: The city is taking action.
In June, the same commission listened to a proposal by a Nock Middle School student asking to install a bike path called a pump track on land close to the series of bike trails. Considering the tense atmosphere between Coffin Court residents and the young people, it made sense that the commission tabled the idea for further discussion. A pump track is a course that allows riders to whip around it without having to pedal.
But the idea has merit and could be a good compromise for abutters and bikers. Should the pump track be created it could serve as the impetus to reclaim the bike paths and turn “No Man’s Land” into a peaceful forest again. A pump track would also give teens a dedicated place to practice their craft, much like the city’s skateboard park next to the Nock Middle School.
Meantime, Coffin Court residents and bikers should both practice patience, or perhaps just stay out of each other’s way. Bikers need to be good neighbors: They need to pick up their trash, they need to be mindful that voices carry and they need to exhibit gratitude that they have a dedicated place to fly.
Coffin Court residents need to hit the pause button, too. Many of them knew what they were getting into when they purchased their properties and again, they are the adults in the room. There’s no need to leave passive-aggressive signs for teens or to verbally confront them. If they are disturbing the peace, call the police. They are the professionals. Or better yet, try to enjoy the sights and sounds of kids having fun unencumbered by grown-ups and on their own schedule.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
