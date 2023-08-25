There are a handful of locations around Newburyport responsible for the city's much-deserved reputation as one of the most picturesque areas in the state. One of those spots, the Bartlet Mall, is in danger of turning into the opposite: an eyesore. The reason? The deplorable state of the Frog Pond. Earlier this week, a photo taken by Daily News photographer Keith Sullivan illustrated that the 4-foot-deep water has turned into a shade of green reminiscent of pea soup, the result of phosphorus contamination.
A dirty Frog Pond is nothing new. Water quality there has slowly degraded over the years to the point where it is no longer safe for water craft. The only time you'll see people on it is when it's frozen. For years Yankee Homecoming's Olde Fashioned Sunday featured a canoe tipping event that became a must-see part of the weekly citywide festival. But those days are long past and the ones enjoying the Frog Pond now are geese, turtles and yes, frogs.
The good news is the city has a solution that already has funding: a $2.6-million project that would see the pond encapsulated by an HDPE liner to prevent phosphorus buildup, as well as curtain the circulation of subsoil contaminants such as arsenic, lead and chromium. Most of the money comes from a City Council-approved bond related to the Community Preservation Act. The city has also collected an additional $220,000 from last year’s Community Preservation Act contributions. Unfortunately, the money is contingent on the council approving the final design.
And that's the bad news.
The city hoped to get the project rolling this fall and has been amassing bids from contractors (which are due Aug. 29). But starting the project in the next season is very much in the air.
Like most proposals before the City Council, it was quickly sent to a subcommittee for further review and study. In this case it was sent to the Committee for Community Services on July 10, a Department of Public Services-linked group consisting of Chairman Jim McCauley (Ward 5), Connie Preston (at-large) and Jennie Donahue (Ward 2). Donahue had hoped that the committee would review the matter and give it its thumbs up at its Aug. 15 meeting.
But that didn't happen. Instead, McCauley and Preston voted to keep it in committee for further study. Roughly two weeks later, McCauley hasn't scheduled another meeting and doesn't plan on doing so until the bid due date has passed and the administration answers a wide range of follow-up questions he sent them last week seeking more information on the project.
McCauley himself conceded his list is quite long, but called the project a "complicated solution to a decades-old problem."
To some, including Donahue, McCauley's actions feel like delay tactics, not due diligence. Donahue claims McCauley is against the project, going as far as writing on Facebook that McCauley would be OK if the Frog Pond was filled with cement. McCauley denied uttering those words saying he wants the proposal to work and was merely asking whether cement could be used as part of the project.
Still, sending the administration a laundry list of complex questions that could take weeks to answer and saying he won't schedule a meeting until that happens only adds to the perception that McCauley is trying to run out the clock until the project withers away.
While Preston and McCauley haven't definitively answered whether they like the project, it's pretty obvious that they wouldn't be upset if the whole issue just disappeared. Between the two, they have expressed serious concerns about the cost, what would happen to the creatures that currently live in it, whether it will ultimately work, and whether the money would be better spent elsewhere.
Back to the good news. The City Council can yank a proposal/bill out of a subcommittee group and back before the council for a full vote after 30 days to prevent a councilor from merely sitting on it forever.
If McCauley doesn't schedule a meeting soon, someone on the council should float a motion for that to happen. The public deserves a resolution to this issue. And right now the issue is as clear as the Frog Pond.
