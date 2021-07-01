In this week’s column, I’d like to take a moment and wish the United States of America a very happy birthday as we celebrate 245 years of freedom this Independence Day.
I also wanted to share a few safety tips as communities celebrate this holiday weekend. It’s summertime in New England and our world is slowly but steadily returning to a prepandemic way of life.
I think everyone is ready to celebrate America once again as we emerge from one of the toughest challenges our world has faced.
We’ve had quite a bit of hot weather over the past few weeks, which means bigger crowds at the beaches, lakes and pools. Sadly, there have also been several tragedies this summer in the water, including one in our city.
State officials are urging residents and guests to be cautious when around the water because of the potential dangers. Swimmers should stay within marked areas, use the “buddy system,” avoid swimming during a storm, and never dive head first into a body of water.
Children are naturally curious and need to be watched closely at all times. They should be taught about the dangers and encouraged to ask permission before going in. Even experienced swimmers can be challenged with conditions, so always be on guard and never mix alcohol with swimming.
Quite a few residents will hit the roads this weekend; buckle up, take it slow and celebrate responsibly. Alcohol, drugs and driving don’t mix; drive sober or run the risk of getting pulled over.
Too many lives are lost to impaired drivers every year and additional police patrols will be assigned to apprehend violators throughout the holiday period. It’s not worth the risk or the cost of being stopped or involved in a crash.
Fireworks are cool and certainly an American tradition; everyone enjoys an Independence Day show, especially the annual Amesbury Days display. In Massachusetts, most fireworks are illegal.
It’s best to leave the displays to the professionals and it’s safer, too. Accidents involving fireworks are reported annually, including personal injuries and fires.
If you are attending the Amesbury show at Woodsom Farm on July 4th, you won’t be alone. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. and traffic will be heavy before and after the display concludes.
On behalf of acting Chief Bailey and the staff at Amesbury PD, I would like to wish readers a very happy and safe Independence Day. Despite having issues and challenges along the way, our nation is still the greatest.
Perhaps one day, we will truly be the United States of America as we should be proud of the amazing accomplishments Americans have made.
Nothing is truly free and the freedoms we enjoy came at a very high cost. Most recently, the commitment to end the pandemic, which took such a devastating toll on the world.
There have been many bumps along the road but after 245 years, liberty stands tall. Everyone can and should take the responsibility to assure our nation is enjoyed by generations to come.
