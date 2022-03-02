To the editor:
It is not uncommon for a media outlet to be slightly biased toward a particular political party. That is simply the world in which we live.
However, the political cartoon your paper printed of former President Trump being in cahoots with Putin, and that Trump gleefully will use the crisis in the Ukraine to his advantage is actually offensive.
I would think a responsible media outlet would not go this far, as it undermines their credibility. We are all entitled to our beliefs, but aren’t journalists supposed to be objective?
JASON LOWREY
Newbury
