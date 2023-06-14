A turf war, as defined in the Oxford dictionary, is "an acrimonious dispute between rival groups over territory or a particular sphere of influence."
What the definition leaves out is that inflated egos play a part in what often starts as a little spat but rapidly grows into a conflagration. And that's what's happening, at least in part, at the Newburyport Public Library, where volunteers inside the building's archival center have been engaged in a turf war with staff and former Director Sara Kelso. This resulted in Kelso quitting, the librarians union filing a complaint with the city, Mayor Sean Reardon suspending the volunteer program, and volunteers expressing their outrage to The Daily News.
There are about 10 volunteers who spend most of their time in the library at the archival center helping people delve into their genealogy and assisting local historians with their research. The grievance is based on staff complaints that the volunteers are performing tasks that are supposed to be done by staff librarians per union regulations.
While the volunteers should be commended for giving up their free time to help the public, it's important to keep perspective here. While the archival center is an invaluable asset to the library and the community, most Greater Newburyport residents don't use it and probably didn't even know it existed until the spam hit the fan.
Reached by phone Wednesday, a library volunteer vehemently denied doing anything wrong, saying she was in "absolute shock" upon hearing the news of the grievance and the bad blood between volunteers and librarians.
The library is far more than a repository of books or a place to conduct research. It is Newburyport's premiere community center built for all ages and staffed by licensed professionals who spent years in school learning how to best serve patrons. For volunteers to disrupt the entire department, and that's what they're doing, in an effort to make sure the archival center is firing on all cylinders is overkill to the max and a disservice to the community. They really should pause their war of words and think about the bigger picture here.
The news that staff librarians wrote a letter to the library board of trustees describing how volunteers essentially bullied Kelso out of the building seems to have solved the mystery as to why she quit after less than a year on the job.
If accurate, it makes sense that Reardon would keep that quiet when talking to Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan about Kelso's departure.
"Kelso did not say where she is headed next, but Reardon said she did not mention the volunteer situation as a reason why she was leaving," Sullivan wrote in a recent story.
With volunteers coming to The Daily News en masse complaining about Reardon's decision to freeze the program, his office was essentially forced to release the letter to the public in an effort to share their side of the story. It is reasonable to ask why Reardon's office didn't simply release the letter or refer to the letter when Sullivan asked him if Kelso's decision to leave had anything to do with the volunteers. In fact, his omission leaves something to be desired in terms of transparency with the press and the public.
That aside, it's understandable that he would want to keep that connection buried. Part of his job is to keep all departments running as smoothly as possible, at least when it comes to public perception. Releasing the letter would essentially be releasing the Kraken in terms of keeping the situation on simmer.
Now, there's no turning back. It's a mess in the library – one not of Reardon's making. His decision to suspend the volunteer program was the right call. In addition to dealing with the pending complaint involving the librarians union, Reardon needs to make sure the atmosphere inside the building isn't toxic. And that won't happen with volunteers still in the building.
This is a problem that can and should be fixed relatively soon. But it would behoove both sides to get together, hammer out their differences, and come up with a plan in which everyone can co-exist. Every person who uses the library deserves this.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
