To the editor:
The YWCA Greater Newburyport, in collaboration with the Amesbury Council on Aging, conducted this year’s annual One Night Homeless Count on Feb. 23.
The One Night Homeless Count is the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) official census of homeless people throughout the country.
Volunteers from both agencies went into the community to conduct the count. They visited many locations where homeless people live, including parking lots, rail trails, hotels and motels.
While this data is used extensively to determine program funding, it severely undercounts the number of homeless people. John Feehan, executive director of the YWCA Greater Newburyport, cites a clear example of how HUD undercounts the homeless.
According to HUD, if the state pays for a hotel or motel room, the household is homeless — but if the household pays for the room themselves, they are not deemed homeless. This is the case despite the fact that, according to HUD, a hotel room is not fit for human habitation (because they lack kitchens). In this geographic area, many households rely on hotel and motels for housing during the off season. By not counting these households because they pay for their room, HUD is intentionally under-counting the number of homeless households in our area.
Courtney Hutchinson, of the Amesbury Council on Aging, has seen a recent increase in the number of people living in cars. She has identified eight seniors living in these conditions.
Often they run their cars all night to stay warm, which has become more difficult as gas prices have soared.
According to Hutchinson, homelessness in our communities is often hidden because people are in cars, hotels, motels, campgrounds or couch surfing (staying temporarily with family or friends). We don’t see homeless households on the streets and therefore think that it does not exist in this area.
Two volunteers visited Our Neighbor’s Table to ask where people were living on the night of the count.
They did not specifically ask if the family was homeless but based on answers to a couple of quick questions, they were able to determine housing status.
This year’s count shows that there are over 361 homeless people living in the five communities surveyed on Feb 23; this includes 213 children. Pettengill House confirmed that they have served 492 homeless people this year. Pettengill House’s numbers reflect service over the course of the year compared to the One Night Homeless Count which is a point-in-time study.
To help those living in cars, gasoline gift cards can be sent to Courtney Hutchinson at the Amesbury Council on Aging, 68 Elm St., Amesbury, MA 01913. She will ensure that they are distributed to homeless seniors living in cars locally. Seniors who are living in cars, hotels or motels can contact Courtney Hutchinson at the Amesbury Council on Aging for assistance finding services in our area. She can be reached at 978-388-8138.
For more information about the YWCA, visit ywcanewburyport.org.
JOHN FEEHAN
Executive Director
YWCA Greater Newburyport
