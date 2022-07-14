To the editor:
I just read that Ben Affleck and J.Lo bought a house with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms.
My first question is: Why does anyone need 17 bathrooms … unless you have 15 kids? Secondly, since there are only (only!) 10 bedrooms that means there are seven extra bathrooms scattered around the house.
If there are two of them in the house and they use a different bathroom every day, it will take them 8½ half days to cycle through them all.
I have never lived in a house with more than one bathroom. There were six of us growing up … one bathroom. My husband grew up in a family of nine … one bathroom. The only time I wished for an extra bathroom was when my daughters were teenagers and spent hours doing their hair.
The over-the-top consumption of goods is a habit of all the super wealthy. There are multiple homes, many are hardly lived in, $10,000 handbags, private jets and every expensive toy known to man.
Some people might say it’s the American way. You work hard, earn the money, and you can spend it on anything you want.
My question is: Why would you spend it on 17 bathrooms? To quote George Carlin: “A house is just a place to keep your stuff while you go out and get more stuff.”
There is certainly a long list of horrible soul-crushing things going on in the world that demand our attention – war, famine, poverty, the climate tipping point and human cruelty – to all living things but since I feel mostly helpless to do anything about them, I decided to rant about the conspicuous consumption of people who have more money than they know what to do with.
Maybe, they could throw some at the above problems.
CAROLYN CASEY
Byfield
