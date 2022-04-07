To the editor:
In response to the letter to the editor on April 1, “Why a voter ID law is needed,” exhaustive fact checking and judgments by courts found little evidence of voter fraud in 2020.
The writer contends that mail-in ballot applications were dumped by the millions, resulting in widespread voter fraud. Statistical analysis of PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences) shows no systematic voter fraud in 2020. https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2103619118#supplementary-materials
Not only was there no evidence of widespread voter fraud, but according to nonprofitvote.org “despite rampant disinformation campaigns and new expansion of absentee ballots to alleviate fears of COVID-19 exposure, a collection of election officials declared the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”
In addition to being one of most secure elections, the 2020 election also reflected record turnout. According to pewresearch.org, two-thirds of eligible voters turned out to vote in 2020 — about seven percentage points higher than in 2016. The fact that we had the most secure election with record turnout during a worldwide pandemic should be celebrated! In conclusion, evidence supports that the 2020 election was fair and secure. Our voting laws must not be made more restrictive based on false information.
Talking points like the ones presented in last week’s letter undermine the progress we made in 2020 and tries to limit the number of people who vote in the future. We should wholeheartedly reject these efforts to limit the right of all Americans to vote.
MEG ALFONI
PATTY MYERS
JEANINE STANLEY
KAREN TROWBRIDGE
Newburyport
The local writers are members of the grassroots Legislative Watch Committee.
