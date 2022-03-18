To the editor:
“There’s a fine line of misfortune that separates all of us from the lifestyle you see in here,” said Pat Dennehy, director of the Community Action Drop-in Center which operates out of Universalist Unitarian Church in Haverhill.
As we saw for ourselves on March 1, the church’s drop-in center is an established place of comfort for homeless and indigent individuals, including the elderly and those at risk for substance abuse and HIV. The experience was invaluable to visit the location that has been supporting the homeless for nearly half a century. Miss Dennehy’s passion was apparent by her emotion and her 40 years of dedication to helping others.
In partnership with Merrimack Valley Hope Missions’ founder, Joe D’Amore, we created the Sisters Helping Women in Need Project, which engaged 36 students and numerous community members and families in a collection effort of women’s undergarments and hygiene products.
Homeless women are particularly vulnerable as objects of abuse and neglect, and hygiene and health attention are particularly dire for them. On that frigid morning, some of the people at the shelter had slept outside the night before, lacking family support and skills for gainful full-time employment.
Many of the homeless suffer from addiction and struggle to turn their life around, especially in the winter with the challenge of home and food insecurity. This experience shined a light on remembering to always be grateful for what we have, and to help others who may be less fortunate.
We’d like to thank Mr. D’Amore for his partnership in identifying this need, Miss Corinn Flaherty, director of GAR Memorial Library in West Newbury which served as the donation collection site, Pentucket High School’s principal, Jonathan Seymour, and Community Service Director Dr. Anya Bent, for their support, and all the students, families, and community members who participated.
We are thankful for all those who supported the Sisters Helping Women in Need Project and will be back at it again next season!
AUDREY CONOVER
KATE CONOVER
Pentucket Regional High School students from West Newbury, project coordinators of Sisters Helping Women in Need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.