To the editor:
I’m writing in response to Brian Callahan”s letter to the editor published Thursday, June 16, with regard to social emotional learning (SEL) in Newburyport Public Schools.
Mr. Callahan suggested I thought (in my June 10 letter to the editor) SEL was a separate class as if a teacher might say, “Put away your textbook, we are going to learn SEL.”
In no way did my letter imply this. The focus of my letter clearly stated that we should put taxpayer funds into educational/teaching and mental health supports to make up for learning losses as a result of two years of COVID policies.
Newburyport had a historic loss of learning that not all parts of the country had to endure due primarily to our district’s COVID policies. During the June 6 education forum at the Nock School, not one school leader presented a plan on how to address the district’s two years of learning loss, nor was there a discussion about initiatives to make up for these educational losses. Instead, the school leaders talked about SEL and how teachers spend time learning how to weave SEL into their curriculum. Over the last two years, district schools have added “inclusion” and “equity” with SEL, partly at the behest of the consultants they’ve hired.
My research of the literature tells me SEL is an agent for the takeover of school-age minds. By weaving SEL throughout all subjects, SEL is subtly turning the focus from teaching children actual subjects like reading, math and science to teaching/shaping them to become political activists.
I feel like this is a form of educational socialism, and I know this is happening in other parts of the United States as well. I know I’m joined by others who feel the same but are reluctant to put pen to paper due to fear of retribution of some sort.
Lastly, Mr. Callahan states that, “The key to open and effective discussion is not just to talk but to listen” yet last December as vice chair of the SC, he moved to restrict the public‘s ability to make comments at School Committee meetings, thus silencing a large segment of parents concerned with these exact policies.
JIM BARIBEAULT
Newburyport
