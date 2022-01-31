To the editor:
I would like to express my thanks to 13-year-old Cady Seaton, whose recent letter to the editor spoke so clearly to those who are unvaccinated.
There are two families close to me who have refused to be vaccinated. I sent them copies of Cady’s letter and wrote that while I know they care for us, their actions send another message.
I hope that Cady’s heartfelt plea will be understood by all our unvaccinated relatives, friends and neighbors. It is too important to ignore.
JOANNA HAMMOND
Amesbury
