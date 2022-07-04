To the editor:
Everyone knows July 4th marks our independence from a tyrannical England. But not everyone realizes a new American Revolution is slowly but surely happening right before our eyes.
Incredibly, many of our left-oriented friends and relatives believe America’s founding was illegitimate and support sweeping societal reforms. And if you think the views being promoted are original, we have chilling examples of what’s awaiting if progressives “fundamentally transform America”.
This “woke” ideology has already been implemented by several Southern neighbors. And they would emphatically warn that these ideas should be labeled, “Danger! These changes will be catastrophic for your country.”
Refugee Pete Diaz tells of his native Cuba, “Castro rose to power due to a thirst for equality from among the people. He gave us equality all right – equal misery for all. Castro nationalized banks and businesses and disarmed citizens. Then, the Cuban constitution was deemed outdated and replaced. This all didn’t happen overnight. It started with leftist propaganda, especially at the universities. Cuban youth were indoctrinated into hating capitalist America and brainwashed into thinking equal pay for everyone, free health care and education would create a Cuban utopia. The things I witnessed in Cuba I see happening in the U.S. today –leftist messaging on TV, constant brainwashing, and schools teaching kids to hate their own country. Many Americans don’t see this … you must live it to understand it.”
Venezuelan Elizabeth Rogliani lives in America and survived a left-wing revolution. She cautions, “Statues came down because President Chávez didn’t want history displayed. Then he changed street names, then school curriculum, then some movies couldn’t be shown on TV. You Americans say it can’t happen to you; I’ve heard this many times. But always be on guard; never believe something can’t happen to you. You need to guard your country and society, or it will be destroyed. The Cubans warned us, and we said, ‘We’re Venezuelans, we know what freedom is; that’s not going to happen here.’ Yet it happened!”
Today, we clearly see the specter of marxism infecting and degrading every American institution. Ronald Reagan once said that “freedom is never more than one generation from extinction.”
He was right, the time has come to reject this current, unrelenting assault on traditional American and Western values. History teaches that staying silent and passive is tantamount to surrender. It’s also not an option if we expect to preserve the many freedoms celebrated every July 4th.
SCOTT FALLAVOLLITA
West Newbury
