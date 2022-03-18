To the editor:
The Newburyport Park and Ride used to be a thriving center of activity seven days a week.
Two bus companies, The Coach Company and C&J, offered services into and out of Boston for commuters several times each morning and afternoon. There were at least 10 runs in each direction daily between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., the buses were usually close to full capacity.
It was a service in demand, and there were many loyal riders. For whatever reasons, both of these companies have stopped running from Newburyport. The Park and Ride is now a deserted wasteland.
As we emerge from COVID-19 and companies return to a more normal time with workers in the office, the commute and volume of cars traveling into the city is already back to where it used to be. There is an opportunity for a company to take over these routes and grow a loyal clientele.
I’m wondering if there are any negotiations ongoing to bring a new bus company to Newburyport that could offer daily direct service into the city?
JAMES CLARK
Brentwood, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.