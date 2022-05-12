To the editor:

I’m responding to the a May 2 letter regarding Newburyport students’ depression and the unthinkable, that 90 kids in our community have thought about suicide.

This is devastation and heartbreaking.

I’m not a parent and I don’t have kids, but I couldn’t sleep last night. I was so upset!

What has happened to us as a community and as fellow human beings? This is definitely a mental health crisis for our young people. “Newburyport Youth Services” has got to fund a place for these kids now!

Instead of thinking about money, think about praying for these kids and do the right thing.

BETTY McGOVERN

Newburyport

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you