To the editor:
You might have missed the story about Jared Schmeck, the self-described “patriot” who ended his Christmas Eve conversation with President Biden by taunting, “Let’s Go Brandon.”
This followed Mr. Biden’s call to Jared’s four children to discuss Santa Claus’ imminent arrival.
Classy guy that Jared. So aren’t the “patriots” who display F-Joe Biden flags on T-shirts, barns, overpasses and rooftops anywhere children can see.
They chant their slogan at ball games and NASCAR races. They float their boats in parades featuring Nativity scenes with signage telling President Biden just what he can do to himself. “Patriotic” hearts burst with pride at the show of Christian family values.
I suppose “Let’s Go Brandon” is an improvement over the usual crass F-bomb fare of the base. Pity anyone whose name is Brandon.
Let’s not talk politics. Let’s talk old-fashioned decency. Decency is at the heart of the issue here. Let me refresh your memory. Decency: Marked by moral integrity. Conforming to standards of propriety.
Do decent people yell the F-word in unison in public with children in their midst? Do they wear shirts with the same message in public?
Moral integrity: Do decent people admire a man who has been proven over and over again to be an adulterer, a liar, a cheater and a white-collar thief? The nuns who schooled me would charitably describe him as “low caliber.”
Biden supporters didn’t advertise their deeply felt loathing with irreverent public chants embedded with swears.
I don’t recall seeing F-Trump banners anywhere or parades with flags insulting him on roads, rivers, highways. I don’t recall Biden supporters sporting swear words on their bumper stickers while trying to run the former guy’s campaign buses off the road. Or obscenely berating his boorish antics where children could see or hear as they rode their bikes.
I’m not a fan of everything President Biden does but I admire the man. I recognize he is a decent human being trying to move the country forward. Being decent should be a basic requirement for anyone serving in a public capacity and frankly, it’s a low bar for such an important position.
The former guy behaved as though the bar doesn’t exist.
Barely a handful of Republicans have summoned the courage to stand up for decency.
They are summarily being run out of office by a seething base. Last year, local Republicans made excuses for hate speech in Salisbury by proclaiming the offender had First Amendment rights. They didn’t chastise his indecency, they defended it! Why? He’s one of them and he votes.
Democracy doesn’t thrive solely on political theory, protocols and beliefs. It relies on human decency and good character to be effective.
Sadly, Jared and other “patriots” demonstrate how weak the guardrails of democracy have become.
The former guy told thousands of Capitol insurrectionists who maimed and injured scores of police officers, “We love you. You’re very special.” Such a patriot! Such a decent man!
It’s not entirely Jared’s fault that he’s a “patriotic” jerk.
MONIQUE GREILICH
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.