To the editor:
There are unexpected moments in our lives that can lead us into a different direction. We all go about our day as planned while sometimes things happen that were not planned.
Recently this happened to me. I was enjoying a day with family and looking forward to an evening of studying when I was experiencing a sudden onset of unusual health symptoms. I live in Amesbury and I know I am fortunate to be close to a community-based hospital, Anna Jaques.
I called a close friend who brought me to the emergency room. I was greeted with kindness and this continued throughout my entire stay. I was swiftly diagnosed, admitted to the hospital and was in surgery the next morning.
During this pandemic we have all had to bear the uncomfortable and annoying aspects of COVID-19. I can tell you that all the staff at Anna Jacques treated me with compassion and professionalism. The staff were attentive to my needs and my families.
When I say the staff, I mean all the staff; valet, housekeeping, administration, transport, food services, imaging, phlebotomy, nursing, physician assistants, physician/surgeon and all of the back of the house staff that keep the hospital working.
None of us ever want to ended up at a hospital, I am grateful for the care I received right here in my neighborhood. The fact that Anna Jaques is affiliated with Beth Israel Lahey Health enhanced the care as my surgeon could seek rapid consultation to my needs.
I want to give a shout out of gratitude to all the hardworking staff at Anna Jaques, thank you for the stellar care. Thank you for your endurance during this pandemic.
Anna Jaques. I wish you all the best, I hope not to see you soon, but if I have to, I know I will receive stellar care.
ANNMARY CONNOR
Amesbury
