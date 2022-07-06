To the editor:
What a fantastic time everyone had in Amesbury at the Nicholas J. Costello Transportation Center this past Thursday for the annual senior cookout kicking off Amesbury Days!
It was a beautiful day as the Amesbury Council on Aging team put on a festive event with music by Jumpa Juba thanks to the Amesbury Cultural Council, inflatable ax throwing, cornhole and giant Connect Four games.
A big thanks to Gerry at Vermettes for their delicious hot dogs and hamburgers donation, and to Jason Regis at Hodgies in Amesbury for their generous donation of ice cream.
The Friends of the Council on Aging supplemented the event so that it only costs $5 per ticket. We had a line of people waiting for their caricature drawings to be complete.
Police and fire chiefs were on the grill and serving while the Council on Aging board members waited to take over the table to serve cake and ice cream for the ice cream social.
There was dancing, playing and smiling! What’s better than that? And the generosity of time that volunteers gave to help set up was heartwarming.
The old saying “It takes a village” is certainly still true today. Amesbury has a wonderful community with people who care about each other.
Thank you to so many for making it a great day!
DOREEN ARNFIELD
Director
Amesbury Council on Aging
