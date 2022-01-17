To the editor:
Thank you, Officer Vorderis, I and all of the local DAV members would like to express a heartwarming thank-you for attending our meeting on Dec. 17.
The meeting was about what we could do for some of the homeless and less fortunate in the Newburyport area.
After Officer Vorderis gave his insight on those less fortunate, the DAV members voted unanimously on the donation of funds for the purchase of hats, gloves, blankets, warm socks and toiletries. All of the gifts were wrapped and handed out during the week of Christmas.
Officer Vorderis, you are to be commended for your kindness, thoughtfulness and for giving those less fortunate a sense of self-worth.
LARRY SOSTAK
DAV Commander
Newburyport
