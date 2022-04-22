To the editor:
On March 16, the Newbury Council on Aging and Friends of the Council on Aging had a St. Patty’s Day luncheon at PITA Hall, Plum Island.
The program director, Cindy Currier, and her assistant, Kathy Zaremba, boys and girls from the Stacy Fix’s Theater Group, volunteer helpers, entertainment by Lynn Noel and Jean Monroe. Lynn sang Old Irish songs, accompanied by Jean Monroe on her flute. Excellent!
PITA Hall was decorated in traditional green tablecloths, napkins, centerpiece plants and Irish cookies. Upon entering, each guest was given a raffle ticket. At the end, the lucky lady, Barbara Dunbar, went home with the Irish knit, handmade afghan. Barbara, keep warm! Centerpieces were for the taking.
The boys and girls from the theater group were the servers, all dressed up in Irish attire. During intermission, they danced Irish circle dancing and told Irish jokes.
A traditional Irish lunch of corn beef and cabbage, Irish bread, pudding, coffee, tea and cookies. All prepared by Starboard Galley, well known restaurant in town. Delicious.
Cindy and Kathy deserve a hand of applause for all their effort in making this a luncheon to be remembered.
Please read the newsletters, find out what is scheduled, and come on down and have some fun.
GERI BUZZOTTA
Newbury
