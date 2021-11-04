To the editor:
We applaud legislators for proposing innovative solutions to address Massachusetts’s affordable housing shortage (“Advocates call for more affordable housing options,” Oct. 27).
For years, our state’s lack of affordable housing has unsustainably burdened families and hindered economic growth, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the problem.
As we recover from the pandemic and work to build and maintain a vibrant, resilient workforce, leaders must prioritize implementing housing solutions that will support working families.
Last year, the Legislature passed the Governor’s Housing Choice legislation with important changes, including encouraging multifamily housing zoning districts near transit hubs.
Given the severity of this challenge, they now need to go much further. Proposals such as requiring all communities to designate multifamily housing zoning districts, including in suburban and rural areas, can help address our affordable housing shortage.
Authorizing the assessment of a transfer fee on higher-end real estate sales, something that many communities across the commonwealth have asked for, should also be explored. Our housing crisis is nearing a breaking point. We need to use every policy tool at our disposal and create new ones to meet this challenge.
Providing affordable housing options to families across the state is essential to our economic growth, attracting and keeping innovative businesses, and maintaining a thriving workforce. We need to move quickly to implement these long-term housing solutions.
JENNIFER BENSON
The writer is president of the Alliance for Business Leadership and a former Massachusetts state representative.
