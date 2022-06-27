To the editor:
How would you feel if your dog got abused and mistreated on a daily basis? Would you believe that scientists inject, kill and harm animals, like your pets, for product testing?
Could you imagine that millions of animals are being tested for cosmetic and scientific purposes in the United States every year and it’s legal? Many people do not know that there are alternatives to animal testing, so we need to spread awareness about these alternatives so we can protect and save the lives of countless helpless animals.
Sadly, animal testing is most commonly used and is a requirement for some brands. In the makeup industry, some new products need to be approved by professionals in laboratories. These tests are harmful and cause severe damage to the tested animal’s over time.
Liquid is dripped into their eyes, which can cause blindness; drugs are forcefully digested, which can kill them; injections are shot into their skin, just for our research.
These animals don’t have voices like us humans do, this is why it is our job to make it so we don’t have to force a bunny to digest toxic substances just to approve material products. Animals, like bunnies, should be given the chance to have owners and experience living with a family without being locked in a cage against their will, being treated like monsters.
We should enforce the idea of testing products on humans. Even though PETA is biased, they state that “alternatives to animal testing include sophisticated tests using human cells and tissues, advanced computer modeling techniques and studies with human volunteers.” (PETA, Alternatives to Animal Testing).
These alternatives to testing are not as affordable as animal testing is, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t put the extra cost to save the animals and allow them to live meaningful lives.
How can everyday people help end this problem? Contact your representative to try to push the Animals for Regulatory Fairness Act of 2021 out of committee.
This bill states that, “The Food and Drug Administration needs to allow an applicant for approval to market a new drug to use a non-animal test to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of the drug if the non-animal test satisfies all other applicable requirements.”
This means that in order to test a drug, you need to use a cruelty-free alternative. This bill could simply be enforced with the help of the public, we need to come together to help the animals.
Are you willing to go the extra mile to change the face of testing forever?
REAGAN WILLIAMS
Rupert A. Nock Middle School
Newburyport
