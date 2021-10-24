To the editor:
It was a hot and sticky summer evening. And what? My doorbell was ringing! Wiping my face with a paper towel, I peeked out the front door. Hmmm... the person looked friendly enough, but really?
I’ve lived on the same Amesbury street for 40 years, raising two kids in public school. There are four houses on the street and we seem to specialize in dog-walkers. Affording my home used to seem easy and taxes a distant afterthought. These days, my fixed income Social Security is shrinking as taxes in Amesbury skyrocket. In fact, my taxes increased over $700 last year, compliments of Mayor Kassandra Gove.
Oh, I know there was a debt exclusion which raised taxes almost $300 per year. I was ready for that. But $700! That, I wasn’t ready for. Per former mayor Ken Grey in an article published by this paper (Sept. 4, 2020), “Why so enormous? The mayor, (Kassandra Gove), says: 'For FY21, we will see the expected increase in tax bills rise significantly due to the debt exclusion which passed by ballot in October 2019.' In other words, she blames the voters who approved the new school. However, the choice to borrow $34.8 million in June of this year was entirely the mayor’s. The debt payments resulting from her decision represent three-quarters of the property tax increase.” Wow.
Look at The Daily News article of Dec. 24, 2020, which reported Merrimac and Amesbury tax levies ranked tops in the state; Amesbury taxes are up 10.94% in FY21. The Citizens for Lower Taxes in Amesbury, Rick Marggraf, said, "What I am seeing is a lack of leadership at the top… They have basically gone ahead and just spent away everything that the city has had."
Per Angel Wills, CFO for Mayor Gove: “The DOR has certified the FY21 tax rate at $18.25 for $1,000 of valuation, up from $17.18 in fiscal 2020.”
The man at the door? It was Jim Kelcourse! I opened the door. He said, “Hi, I’m Jim Kelcourse. I’m running for mayor and would appreciate your vote.” He talked about his strengths (tested and true), lives in Amesbury, is raising his family in a neighborhood much the same as mine, pays taxes and knows about our schools. He took the time to listen to me on this intensely hot evening. Well, you know what? He got my vote and I’m asking you to give him yours. We can’t afford more taxes!
Dolores DiGennaro
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.