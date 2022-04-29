To the editor:
Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce their selections for the 19th annual Hall of Honor, celebrating the extraordinary contributions that the winners have made to their professions and community. The formal induction ceremony will be held on Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m., culminating a day-long celebration with family, friends, Amesbury High School students, and staff. The three recipients are well-known for their community service and support of Amesbury Public Schools, and all are Amesbury High School graduates.
Amesbury Public Schools former educator Billie McLane is a 1972 graduate of AHS. She taught first and second graders for three decades at both of Amesbury’s elementary schools, inspiring generations of children to love hands-on learning. She received a number of honors recognizing her excellence as a teacher. She has also been active in the community, including being Volunteer of the Year at Pettingill House. Billie may be known best for her second career running Billie’s, a successful clothing resale store in Amesbury.
Former student Dr. Jessica Cassavaugh was a talented student/athlete member of the AHS Class of 2000. Her academic training in medical anesthesiology and critical care has led her to become a member of Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians, an instructor at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and an accomplished cardiac disease researcher.
Friend of Education Jason Regis is a 1990 graduate of AHS who studied chemical engineering at MIT. After working in that field for a decade, Jason returned to Amesbury to fulfill his other dream. He purchased the popular Hodgie’s Ice Cream where he had worked as a student. For years Jason has continued the community outreach and high standards that have made Hodgie’s famous.
For further details please visit the AEFI website at www.aefionline.com to become a sponsor or to reserve tickets. If one has trouble with reserving tickets through the site, simply send a message to info@aefionline.com with the number of tickets, and then pay at the door in cash or by check.
This year’s event promises to be extra special as we resume in-person festivities to honor these outstanding role models. Holding the event at Amesbury High School makes it even more accessible to our Amesbury community. The celebration on May 6 begins at 6 p.m. at Amesbury High School with a reception followed by the main ceremony beginning at 7:15 p.m.
WILLIAM MESSNER
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.