To the editor:
Thanks to every volunteer, business, and resident who has helped kick off the holiday season in Amesbury.
After a year hiatus, it was beautiful to see the return of the Holiday Parade. Kudos to Michelle Lamott, Kate Currie, and Jessica Ducrow for bringing it back with a bang. It was larger than I ever recall, with a crowd of viewers to match!
It was nice to end the day watching the lights illuminate our Amesbury-grown tree, right in Market Square. Thank you to the Howlett family for generously donating this perfect tree, and to Linda Cammett for helping make sure it could actually get transported (I don’t think tying it to the roof of a pickup would cut it!)
It’s amazing to think of all the people who put time into making our little city a community. DPW, firefighters, Morrill Electric, Mountain Top Landscape Co. , and Mayer Tree Service working to transport and decorate our tree. While Newburyport Turf, Gould Insurance, Lake Gardner Associates, and many city councilors volunteered to decorate our lampposts. Thank you all for helping deliver the holiday spirit.
If you’ve not paid a visit to downtown, swing through; many business are open late on Thursdays. Grab a hot cocoa, a bite to eat, and squeeze in some shopping. Our businesses would love your visit, and I think you’d love your visit even more.
Happy holidays.
BOB LAVOIE
Chairman
Amesbury Chamber of Commerce
