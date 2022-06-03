To the editor:
The May 30 edition of the Daily News reported that the process for selecting a new Amesbury police chief has begun and that Mayor Gove has hired an outside company, BadgeQuest, to assist in the process. As a retired 26-year-veteran Amesbury police officer and past chief of police, I was very pleased to learn this. I was the author of a letter to the editor more than a year ago stating that it was incumbent on Mayor Gove to open up the search process for the next chief due to the concerns of many regarding Acting Chief Craig Bailey’s ability to effectively lead the agency.
By hiring an outside agency, I am hopeful Mayor Gove is sincere in her quest to find the best candidate for the job and for the citizens of Amesbury. This is a critically important position in the community and significantly effects the quality of life of both staff and citizens. I have recently been contacted by numerous current and past Amesbury Police Department employees and we share many concerns about the current process and the present administration.
First, the process, having just begun, is curiously and oddly expeditious. Internal candidates have until June 3 to apply, citizen surveys are due by June 9, police employee surveys are due by June 10 and if a suitable candidate is not found internally the search will go outside with BadgeQuest expected to make a recommendation on a new chief to the mayor by the end of June. If the search goes outside, this time frame does not give adequate time to properly advertise the position, review applications, interview and assess candidates and narrow down the process to final candidates.
Second, the statements made by Mayor Gove in the May 30 Daily News article leave many wondering if her mind is already made up. “I believe we have internal candidates who already possess the qualifications and experience we’re looking for, and I’m committed to providing growth opportunities for our staff and promoting the right people into the right positions.” So, is the process real or a dog and pony show with the intent to hastily appoint Acting Chief Bailey?
The Amesbury Police Department has endured a great deal of internal turmoil over the past few years. Many officers and at least three of the department’s six sergeants have been subject to what I and many others believe is arbitrary and vindictive discipline by Acting Chief Bailey. The department is severely factionalized and at best the administration has the support of half the department. I have been contacted by numerous personnel expressing their disdain and angst for the current administration. They have also complained of other important issues such as inadequate training, equipment and vehicles.
The chief of police is a critically important position in the community and pays extremely well. The current Acting Chief is paid $165,000 plus benefits/vehicle which would draw exemplary candidates from across the country. An outside candidate would come in with no preconceived notions and be better able to allow the department to “heal” having no past history with current staff. And it is critical that before the next chief is hired that he or she have a thorough background check to assure there are no issues in their past, particularly with issues such as domestic violence.
MARK GAGNON
Amesbury Chief of Police, Retired
