To the editor:
This past Monday, I attended the moving Indigenous Peoples’ Day event at Moseley Woods in Newburyport.
Speaking about the event, co-organizer Mara Flynn noted that it was merely a beginning, that this is the start of more learning, more healing and more listening.
It was disheartening to come home from that event to read in The Daily News that the majority of respondents to a survey in Amesbury support retaining the Indian as mascot for the high school. Such a juxtaposition to what I had experienced literally minutes earlier.
Why people care more about personal nostalgia than about the humanity of an entire people is something I cannot understand. The National Congress of American Indians has voiced their opposition to the Amesbury mascot, citing well-documented harm such stereotypes cause.
Amesbury, let’s take a cue from our neighbors across the river. The time to start listening is now.
Julie Parker Amery
Amesbury
