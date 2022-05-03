To the editor:
Let me see if I’ve got this straight: A local, age appropriate high-school dance is scheduled. Some locals object, but instead of seeking to address it directly, they call in an out-of-town troublemaker who raises an out-of-town objection to the host site. In response, the dance gets kicked out.
I don’t know who the bigger chicken is here. Is it the locals who object but are so sensitive to have their homophobia exposed that they need outside help to do the deed? Or is it the Masonic lodge, who, well, God knows what their motive is because everything they do is in secret.
And then there’s the troublemaker. Kari MacRae, who happens to be running for state office in a district that is several hours away, denies trying to gain political points, and claims to be a "longtime supporter of the LGBTQ community." That’s interesting. Her style of attack seems to be the fashion in conservative circles right now: Do something homophobic, then claim to be a supporter of the community (who says?), then cry in public and claim to be a victim of mainstream media.
It's a tactic that’s been perfected by Tucker Carlson on Fox News: Say something racist, then claim to be a supporter of Black community, then cry like a victim when called a racist. The same sort of thing is happening with the Jan. 6 insurrection and so-called election fraud. This is an insidious form of misinformation, and we need to call it for what it is.
BRUCE DEVEAU
Amesbury
