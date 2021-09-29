To the editor:
As I sat here enjoying my morning coffee and reading The Daily News, I turned to the editorial page and was instantly annoyed at the political cartoon of Monday, Sept. 27.
I found it to be so offensive and lacking in verified fact. Those experienced border patrol horsemen were performing their duties as required to keep the illegal immigrants at bay.
No whips were involved, just reins. The immigrants were not entering at a legal port of entry and had to be turned back.
I have heard that someone has offered to send a large number of alligators to Texas to put into the Rio Grande. Great idea! But not soon enough.
Sheila Johnson
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.