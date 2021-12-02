To the editor:
We of the 18th Newburyport Chocolate Tour Committee wish to warmly thank the many participants of this year’s Tour held Oct. 2.
Under a beautiful fall sky and mild temperatures, nearly 400 ticket holders toured local Newburyport stores sampling a huge array of chocolates and chocolate themed treats (like the chocolate hand scrubs at B. C. Essentials!).
We cleared $14,000 which is the most ever. These monies will be distributed to our 2021 beneficiaries:
MSPCA (our local animal shelter); The Beacon Coalition (youth services/suicide prevention); Theater in the Open (adult and youth theater); and Prescription Refill Programs (four local councils on aging, in Newbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury).
Making this unfold so smoothly entailed the coordination and support of the city of Newburyport, the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church (for donation of space), 30 local stores who supplied the delicious chocolate treats, 95 volunteers who staffed the stores handing out chocolates, 30+ sponsors of ads, and a huge table of donated raffle baskets and of course, a perfect setting in picturesque Newburyport.
Business and individual sponsors included: Amesbury Industrial Supply, Institution for Savings, Benson Gallery, Merrimac Tool and Kramer Scientific, Central Congregational Church, The Financial Advisors, Newburyport Counseling Group, Newburyport Bank, SPS New England, the Tannery Marketplace, Clark Currier/Compass Rose Inns, Continental Funding, Essex St. Inn, Fish Market, Lombardi Oil, Old English Brickwork, and several friends of Central Congregational Church.
Participating stores included: Polished Nail Salon, A Pleasant Street Shoppe, Pretty Poppy, BC Essentials, Harbor Creamery, Coastal Chic, Richdale’s, Nauti Pearl, Soak, Starbucks, Wishbasket, Chococoa Baking Co., Newburyport Olive Oil Co/Port Plum, Vaalbara, Quinn’s Canine Café, Black Duck Café, Beach Plum Flowers, Greetings by Design, Brass Lyon, Dolce Gelato, Paper Moon, Garrison Inn, Design of Mine, LoLo Poke, Candy Man, Life is Good, Wild Clover, WSM Talent, Angry Donut, and finally, Native Sun.
And finally, many thanks to the Rev. Chris Ney, pastor of Central Congregational Church and his congregation who once again supported and organized this annual event to benefit so many in our local communities.
Thank you all and stay turned for our 19th Annual Newburyport Chocolate Tour in 2022!
In the meantime: Eat chocolate. Be happy. Do good.
DIANE HAWKINS-CLARK AND ERIN KENEGA
Co-chairs of the 2021 Chocolate Tour
