To the editor:
The Friends of the Newbury Town Library would like to express our thanks and appreciation to all who made our annual plant sale a huge success again this year.
We raised over $3,600, which will be used to fund adult and children’s programs for our community.
Thank you to those who attended the plant sale and purchased plants, raffle tickets and/or made donations to the Friends. We were thrilled to see many familiar and new faces.
We’d also like to extend our thanks to our raffle donors for their generous support: Henry Bear’s Park, Shea’s Riverside Restaurant, Red Bird Trading Co., Nunan Florist, Hodgie’s Too Ice Cream, Club Pilates, The Candy Man, Zach Field Drums and Music, Oregano Pizzeria and Ristorante, North Shore Music Theater, Angie’s Food, RiverWalk Brewing Co; Mission Oak Grill, Essex River Cruises and Charters, Carol McPhee, a patron, for her beautiful handmade quilt and baby blanket, and the Boston Red Sox organization for the autographed picture of Bobby Dalbc.
Lastly, thank you to our volunteers who helped us with set-up, event tasks and cleanup.
THE FRIENDS OF THE NEWBURY TOWN LIBRARY
Byfield
