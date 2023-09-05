To the editor:
On behalf of the Newburyport Lions Club, I am writing to express our deepest gratitude to the Watts Eye Association, Jenna Noone, and Jamie Koulouras of the North Shore Realty Group eXp, and all the incredible “Friends of Lions” volunteers who joined hands with us to make the Lions Club Bed Race a resounding success.
Your belief in our mission and your dedication to uplifting our community has left an indelible mark, and for that, we are profoundly grateful.
This year’s Bed Race was nothing short of remarkable, thanks to the unwavering support of our sponsors, participants and community members. We were astounded by the overwhelming turnout, which resulted in the largest crowd we have ever witnessed.
The cheers of excitement and camaraderie as the beds raced down Federal Street truly epitomized the spirit of unity and togetherness that defines our beloved community.
We also take this opportunity to celebrate the winners of this year’s Bed Race. The Newburyport firefighters clinched the title of the fastest bed, while the Anna Jaques Hospital nurses claimed the honor of being the fastest first responders. Oregano’s Ristorante earned the accolade of the fastest restaurant, and Newburyport Youth Services shone as the most creative entrant. Congratulations to all winners and participants for making the event an unforgettable success.
As part of the weeklong festivities of Yankee Homecoming, the Lions Club, alongside our dedicated “Friends of Lions”, orchestrated two immensely popular events – the Lions Bed Race and the Lions 10-mile and 5K road race.
These events not only provide cherished memories for our community but also hold immense significance as fundraisers. The proceeds generated from these events play a pivotal role in supporting various community initiatives such as food drives, eye research, high school scholarships, school backpack supplies, Thanksgiving community dinners, and much more.
In recent years, our commitment to the local Boys & Girls Club has deepened. We have extended a warm invitation for them to walk the Bed Race route prior to the event, encouraging them to seek donations from the community. The response has been nothing short of heartwarming, with a total donation tally surpassing $1,100.
This highlights the remarkable generosity and compassion of our community members. “We Serve” is our motto and our mission statement is to empower and motivate volunteerism through service to others and foster humanitarian efforts geared toward improving the welfare of our communities.
As we reflect on the success of this year’s Bed Race, the Lions Club is filled with optimism for the future and the countless ways we can continue to make a positive impact together. Let us move forward with the same spirit of unity and enthusiasm that marked this event, knowing that our collective efforts can create lasting change.
Club meetings are every second and fourth Monday of the month at Starboard Galley restaurant, 55 water St., Newburyport. We also invite you to visit us at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/newburyportmalionclub/.
FRANK BERTOLINO
President
Newburyport Lions Club
