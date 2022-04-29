To the editor:
What a disappointment the Newbury Annual Town Meeting was this year.
First of all, there was no publicity for it in the local paper. Salisbury, Merrimac, and West Newbury got plenty of attention, but Newbury — nada. Then it rained — another deterrent.
But, come on, we had two hot issues — A neighborhood problem on Larkin Road, and a funding issue for fixing up or replacing Town Hall. Kudos to the 160+ voters who showed up, but shame on the rest of the 5,000 registered voters in town. And shame on the 24 to 30 Larkin Road residents who, after their issue was settled, walked out of the meeting. Lord only knows how their votes would have affected the outcome of the Town Hall issue which was decided by a 72 to 69 tally.
The moderator had opened the meeting by asking everyone to be respectful and to hear both sides of the issue. Then he allowed presenters of the articles unlimited time, while cutting short speakers from the floor. Shame on him. Town Meeting is supposed to be the purest form of democracy, but not on this night.
My wife stayed home because she said it was a waste of time. “They’re going to do what they’re going to do, and there’s nothing we can do about it.” I guess she’s right. Obviously, she’s not the only one.
Apathy rules in Newbury.
FRED THURLOW
Newbury
