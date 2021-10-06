To the editor:
A retired mailbox, located near the Byfield fire station, was set up as a collection point for worn, aged or damaged American flags.
The tube attached to the side is intended to collect small flagpoles. I empty the contents of both containers and the Newbury Boy Scouts retire the flags properly and respectfully.
Recently, there has been an assortment of wooden toilet plunger handles and the broken, HDX toilet bowl scrubber handles which were deposited as flagpoles. As a decorated Vietnam veteran and citizen, I am appalled by this disrespectful act.
If the depositor intended to send a personal message to me, I have compassion for your misguided sense of values.
Bill DiMaio
Byfield
The letter writer is the Newbury veterans grave officer.
