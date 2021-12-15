To the editor:
“All politics is local,” said Tip O’Neill. And with that in mind, I write because I am concerned about the unsolicited email I received from Sean Reardon asking for money to offset campaign expenses.
First, I did not sign up for any of the e-mails I kept receiving throughout the campaign (although I understand it may have been gleaned from public records).
During the campaign, I analyzed and questioned many of his assertions and promises, e-mailed him directly and was willing to consider his statements and promises. It was clear that he had a very sophisticated and technically astute group of people working for and with him.
Ultimately, I did not believe that Reardon’s qualifications made him a strong candidate whatsoever. I believed then as I do now, many of his statements were “boilerplate,” often reflecting issues that were currently being addressed by those already holding office, and that his resume and experiences were exaggerated and not truly relevant. I also did not appreciate published comments that smacked of “ageism” regarding Charlie Tontar.
However, I accepted the results and hoped (and still do) that he would continue the very good work that has moved Newburyport forward by our previous administration.
But Reardon’s latest appeal for donations “to clear our campaign debt” and support inauguration costs (“even $25 would help”) gives me pause. Simply put, Mr. Reardon, his advisers and P.R. team should see this as problematic.
It was crystal clear that a great amount of money was spent on publicity, endorsements, ads, technology, mailings, etc. If he/they have a budget issue and have overspent what money they raised, how can I be confident they can manage a complex city budget? Is Mr. Reardon asking taxpayers to make up for his personal losses? Wait! What?
Only 33 votes separated him and Mr. Tontar. Definitely not a landslide! His delight in winning and acting as if he has received a mandate is misplaced.
While I am willing to take a “wait and see” attitude, Reardon’s request for money seems unusual and disconcerting. While I realize his right to ask for contributions, I would hope he could have demonstrated he had carefully monitored his spending and balanced his budget before taking responsibility for the city’s finances.
I would hope others in the community are concerned about this as I am. I also assume that there will be some supporters who feel this is perfectly acceptable and reflects “past practice” and “business as usual” and expect that Mayor-elect Reardon will “grow” into the job.
But didn’t he campaign about change and transparency? To me, it feels like his inexperience, self-confidence, and reliance on managers, advisers and/or political influencers is, indeed, a “slippery slope.”
A final thought: Perhaps, instead of spending money on an inauguration, Mr. Reardon could quietly take the oath of office and donate that money to helping the Afghan refugees arriving in Newburyport or to some other worthy cause. Now, that would certainly be a change worth celebrating.
MARGARET McQUILLAN
Newburyport
