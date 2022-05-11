To the editor:
We write as members of the clergy who serve congregations in Newburyport and surrounding communities. Although we represent different religious traditions, we unite our voices to celebrate the diversity of the human family and affirm that all people are God’s beloved children, worthy of love and respect. As such, we are grateful for Newburyport Youth Services, North Shore Alliance GLBTQ Youth, city officials, concerned community members and the leaders of St John’s Masonic Lodge who were able to continue to work together to offer the “Over the Rainbow” youth dance this coming Friday. Although we were ready to offer hospitality to the organizers of the dance, we are glad that the dance can move forward as originally planned. We will continue to encourage efforts to ensure that our communities are welcoming to all people, especially those who are vulnerable, marginalized, or excluded.
The Rev. Holly Brauner
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan
David Livingston
The Rev. Joan MacPherson
Alex Matthews
The Rev. Dr. Jarred Mercer
The Rev. Christopher Ney
The Rev. Ross Varney
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode
