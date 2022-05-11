To the editor:

We write as members of the clergy who serve congregations in Newburyport and surrounding communities. Although we represent different religious traditions, we unite our voices to celebrate the diversity of the human family and affirm that all people are God’s beloved children, worthy of love and respect. As such, we are grateful for Newburyport Youth Services, North Shore Alliance GLBTQ Youth, city officials, concerned community members and the leaders of St John’s Masonic Lodge who were able to continue to work together to offer the “Over the Rainbow” youth dance this coming Friday. Although we were ready to offer hospitality to the organizers of the dance, we are glad that the dance can move forward as originally planned. We will continue to encourage efforts to ensure that our communities are welcoming to all people, especially those who are vulnerable, marginalized, or excluded.

The Rev. Holly Brauner

The Rev. Rebecca Bryan

David Livingston

The Rev. Joan MacPherson

Alex Matthews

The Rev. Dr. Jarred Mercer

The Rev. Christopher Ney

The Rev. Ross Varney

The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode

