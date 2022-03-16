To the editor:
At the opening night performance of “The Revolutionists” at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Newburyport, (March 11-27), there were five women on the stage. Four undeniably gifted, talented, masterly women artists who performed brilliantly and brought their characters to life with intriguing authenticity. Without exception and equally, these four “badass” women provided this audience member engrossing entertainment and more than one moment of reflection. The comedy, the drama, the soulful and sorrowful expression of the music of the heart, and the real tragedy of the play is riveting from the start. The simple, uncluttered set design punctuates the whole and unholy message of a period in history of another time, era, and place.
Or is it riveting because it is not just about another time, era, and place? To quote one who said — or may not have said — “It’s hilarious.” Oh, right! The fifth woman? Leslie Pasternack, the director, whose fine hand was evident in the scenes, yet unseen. Thank you, Leslie. Thank you to all the behind-the-scenes people. Thank you, Branwyn, Orlik, Mary, and Mikayla; you are talented, and I know I’ll see you on stage again.
“There is no end. There is no beginning. There is only the passion of life.” — Federico Fellini
MARIANTONIA BOULAY
Salisbury
